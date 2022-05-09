InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.04

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 49341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Get InMode alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. InMode’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in InMode by 871.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.