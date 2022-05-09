Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $130.72

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.72 and last traded at $134.11, with a volume of 3776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.00.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.14.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 28.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.82.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.