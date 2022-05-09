Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $130.72

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.72 and last traded at $134.11, with a volume of 3776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.00.
IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.14.
The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 28.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.
In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
