Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inogen stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,078. The company has a market cap of $545.78 million, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Inogen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Inogen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Inogen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

