Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.78

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.82, with a volume of 93099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

INO.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

