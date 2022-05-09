Insider Buying: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Buys 14,000 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AON traded down $11.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.52. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

