Insider Buying: Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Insider Acquires £35,999.64 in Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating) insider Jason Andrew Benitz acquired 13,284 shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £35,999.64 ($44,971.44).
Jersey Oil and Gas stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of £89.52 million and a P/E ratio of -18.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.74. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105.10 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.55 ($3.67).
