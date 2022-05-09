Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,380,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,650.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $45,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.

TELA traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,980. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

TELA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

