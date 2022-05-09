Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,380,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,650.00.
- On Monday, May 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00.
- On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $45,850.00.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.
- On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,890.00.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00.
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $35,555.80.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.
TELA traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,980. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.
TELA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
