Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells 2,066 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,776. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.
About BigCommerce (Get Rating)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.