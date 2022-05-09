Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells 2,066 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,776. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

