Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Sells 12,042 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CRO Rick Rexing sold 12,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $48,890.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 209,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,181.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Honest stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $323.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Honest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Honest by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.