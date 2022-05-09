Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.87

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 2996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.87% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

