Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a C$210.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$208.79.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$177.06 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$156.61 and a 52 week high of C$190.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$183.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$173.47. The firm has a market cap of C$31.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.4700011 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

