International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IFF traded down $2.66 on Monday, reaching $119.49. 1,627,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,197. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $136.40. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.