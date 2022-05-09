International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ earnings. International Tower Hill Mines also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Tower Hill Mines.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:THM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

