Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.38

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.38 and last traded at C$12.47, with a volume of 21660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.09.

The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0285 dividend. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$99,570.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$910,622.92. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $410,537 over the last three months.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

