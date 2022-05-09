Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $217.54

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $217.54 and last traded at $217.54, with a volume of 9402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.85.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,198,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,260,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

