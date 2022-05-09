InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51-$1.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IVT traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 402,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.24. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.2052 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

