Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.91

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEFGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

