Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.91

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

