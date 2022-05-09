Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.80

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 48253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.