Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,486,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.01. 8,412,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,400. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

