Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.26

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 1216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
