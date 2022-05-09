Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 263,969 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96.

