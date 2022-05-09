Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $144.08

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $144.08 and last traded at $144.34, with a volume of 62582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.19 and its 200 day moving average is $156.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $772,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 417,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,095 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 227,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 77,168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

