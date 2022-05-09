InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

