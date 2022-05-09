IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.50 million-$53.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.98 million.IRadimed also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 152,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $55.92.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. IRadimed had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $200,590.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,513.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,664 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,784 over the last ninety days. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

