Ironwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises approximately 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

ZS stock traded down $19.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.09. 4,192,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

