Ironwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,668 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.82. 1,484,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.69. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

