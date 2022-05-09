Ironwood Investment Management LLC Buys 582 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,017 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Banc of California worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Banc of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 245,893 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

