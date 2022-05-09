Ironwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TriCo Bancshares worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,100. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several research firms have commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

