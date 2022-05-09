Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Impinj accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 28.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $4.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. 665,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,559 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

