Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Koppers accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Koppers worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 185,065 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. 101,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,657. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $517.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

About Koppers (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.