Ironwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of DY stock traded down $2.64 on Monday, reaching $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,198. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.39.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.