Ironwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after buying an additional 113,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 70,055 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. 2,954,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,911. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.