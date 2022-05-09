iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,560,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757,521 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 17.58% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,048,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,364. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

