iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.99

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.99 and last traded at $100.99, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.09.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
