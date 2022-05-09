iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.99

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.99 and last traded at $100.99, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.09.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

