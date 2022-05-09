iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Lifted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,773,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 4.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 43.43% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,834,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.43. 390,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,674. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02.

