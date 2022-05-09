iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.75

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.75 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 1006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

