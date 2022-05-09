iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.27

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.27 and last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 12344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

