iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after purchasing an additional 557,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 48,985,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,391,551. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

