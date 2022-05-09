iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lessened by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $85.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.