iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Raised by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 77,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

