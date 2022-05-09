iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $213.69

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $213.69 and last traded at $215.17, with a volume of 2946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

