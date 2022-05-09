iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $83.94

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.94 and last traded at $84.05, with a volume of 12670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

