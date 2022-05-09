iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.79

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.79 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.