iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.95

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.95 and last traded at $110.95, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.41.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

