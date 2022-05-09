iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.95

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.95 and last traded at $110.95, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.41.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.