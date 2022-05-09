iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,103,000 after purchasing an additional 137,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after purchasing an additional 295,135 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. 3,331,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,155. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05.

