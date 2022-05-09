Ithaka Group LLC Has $16.46 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ithaka Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 2.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $156.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $770.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,117. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.08 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $764.01 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,079.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,176.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.