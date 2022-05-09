Ithaka Group LLC Has $18.04 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ithaka Group LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC owned 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $18,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded down $4.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.24. 1,369,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,306. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.68 and its 200 day moving average is $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

