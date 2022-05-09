Ithaka Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ithaka Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62,242 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $9.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.00. 10,249,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,945,709. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

