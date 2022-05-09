Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 413,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36. Itron has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $102.32.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Itron’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

