ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

ITT stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $71.17. 736,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.52. ITT has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. ITT’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.17.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ITT by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ITT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ITT by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

